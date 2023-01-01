While Penn State offensive lineman JB Nelson wants to “block out the noise,” the Nittany Lions’ offensive line will have to block Utah’s front seven in the Rose Bowl.

Penn State’s offensive line endured a rough 2021 campaign a season ago, but it completely flipped the script in 2022. The Nittany Lions didn’t have a 100-yard rusher last season, but the run game has arguably been their strength on offense entering the Rose Bowl.

Nelson compared the offensive line to the “heart” of the offense as a whole despite not seeing much of the spotlight. Nelson’s comparison holds some weight to it, as Penn State’s 10-2 record comes on the back of an improved offensive line unit.

The Rose Bowl, nicknamed “The Granddaddy of Them All,” would be the crowning achievement for the offensive line after a combined .500 record in 2020 and 2021.

“I know the fan base really expects a lot of us every year, obviously. I feel like we kind of let them down the last two years,” offensive lineman Bryce Effner said. “It's really cool that we had a great season this year. We had some really good games, and we're going to try and bring the Rose Bowl back to Pennsylvania.”

According to offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad, part of the reason for the improvement has been a culture change that was led by offensive line coach Phil Trautwein and the “older guys” in the room.

Nourzad, a fifth-year senior, transferred to Penn State from Cornell prior to the 2022 season and has become a versatile piece for the Nittany Lions’ offensive line. Nourzad has taken snaps at both guard spots and center.

However, Nourzad is far from the only multi-positioned lineman in the locker room. Versatility has become a norm for Penn State’s linemen.

“Coach Trautwein has kind of created this expectation that everybody needs to be extremely prepared for every possibility at the deepest levels,” Nourzad said. “Everybody's prepared to play multiple positions. We're all really cohesive together, and I think that kind of plays into the fact that we have found success in the run game.”

The offensive line has one more game this season to prove themselves against a “hard-nosed” Utah football team.

The Utes are No. 19 in points allowed per game and No. 15 in the country in rush yards allowed per game. According to Trautwein, Utah’s front seven could be competitive in the Big Ten because of its physical nature.

Utah runs the ball at a higher rate than Penn State, meaning the Utes’ defensive unit will be well prepared to face the Nittany Lions’ rushing attack because Utah is used to defending it in practice.

“Utah is an extremely physical, semi-disciplined team,” Nourzad said. “I think that we have to go into it with the right mindset, the physical mindset. So we're really excited.”

Penn State will be without left guard Landon Tengwall for the Rose Bowl due to season-ending injuries. Olu Fashanu, who announced his intent to return to the program next season, was widely projected as a first-round pick and is a game-time decision on Monday, according to James Franklin.

The absence of Fashanu and Tengwall has paved the way for some of the younger players to gain experience, primarily true freshman Drew Shelton.

Shelton was a 4-star prospect in the Nittany Lions’ 2022 recruiting class. After Fashanu went down for the remainder of the regular season, Shelton started the last four games for the blue and white. The Rose Bowl will be start No. 5.

In Shelton’s six career appearances, the true freshman has allowed one sack. Shelton’s performance is perhaps more crucial than other positions, as he’s tasked with blocking quarterback Sean Clifford’s blind side.

“For a kid who’s only been here for five, six months and being able to play as a true freshman at tackle in the Big Ten, it’s pretty awesome,” Trautwein said. “I thought I was a good player, but I didn't start until my junior year.”

Shelton’s learning curve as a young player has been a result of his dedication to learn from his veteran teammates and coaches, naming Trautwein, Effner and offensive tackle Caedan Wallace as those he’s learned from.

Mental preparation is also a focal point of the Downingtown, Pennsylvania, native’s game, according to Shelton. Ahead of the Rose Bowl, Shelton has been using the extra preparation time to get his mind right before the bowl game.

“We get more time to prepare,” Shelton said, “so I like to keep my preparation similar week to week.”

