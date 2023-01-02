When USC’s Matt Boermeester converted a 46-yard field goal to take home the 2017 Rose Bowl, disappointment was apparent on Penn State’s sideline.

The made field goal ended a nine-game winning streak that spanned four months and included a Big Ten Championship victory. Entering the game, the Nittany Lions were ranked No. 5 in the country and were just barely left out of the College Football Playoff after a controversial decision. The 2017 Rose Bowl was a chance to prove the committee wrong.

Being in the Rose Bowl was an accomplishment in itself, though, rerouting the trajectory of a Penn State program that had been leveled by NCAA sanctions in wake of the 2011 Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse case.

“It was big time, and that’s one of my most proud moments… that I’m part of the group that helped revitalize the Penn State brand or image,” former Penn State linebacker and captain Brandon Bell told The Daily Collegian. “You go to a game like that and have a season like that, recruits want to come. There’s no longer the stain.”

Penn State is set for its fifth Rose Bowl appearance on Monday, facing Utah in the Granddaddy of Them All. The Nittany Lions’ record isn’t anything to write home about in the game, but it’s clear that the significance of simply making the game has had larger impacts on the program and its members than any win ever could.

The 2017 Rose Bowl was a product of a successful 11-2 regular season and a Big Ten Championship victory. Prior to that historic season, Penn State hadn’t achieved a 10-win season since 2009.

Most of the Nittany Lions’ 10-win drought fell on the back of the sanctions, which vacated wins, limited scholarships and banned the blue and white from appearing in bowl games.

As one can only imagine, State College wasn’t a popular recruiting destination following the sanctions. Former Nittany Lion defensive back Malik Golden recalled Penn State never being in his original college football plan.

“I think the first Penn State game I ever saw was the Rose Bowl in 2009, when they played USC. I think they got blown out,” Golden told the Collegian. “I remember just being like, ‘I'll never play for Penn State.’”

The Hartford, Connecticut, native’s sentiment to play football elsewhere was discarded when Golden took a visit to the school and saw a full Beaver Stadium.

“I started getting recruited, and Penn State offered, and I didn't realize the significance of that,” Golden said. “And then I went to a game, and I was like, ‘This is crazy, 110,000 people,’ and I just fell in love since then.”

Golden, a 3-star recruit in Penn State’s 2012 recruiting class, also contemplated leaving after the sanctions hit the program. According to Golden, there were only six players in the 2012 Penn State recruiting class left by the time the 2016 season came around. However, he stuck with it and closed out his career in a Rose Bowl against USC, the same scenario that almost negated his Nittany Lion career.

Penn State’s postseason suspension was lifted in 2014, when its 7-6 record earned a berth to the Pinstripe Bowl in the first season under James Franklin. Franklin again led the Nittany Lions to a 7-6 record in 2015 but lost the TaxSlayer Bowl.

The jump from the 2015-16 season was probably unexpected by most, as Penn State continued to find its footing following the sanctions. The 2017 Rose Bowl changed that.

Penn State fell short to USC, 52-49, in a shootout that came down to a game-winning field goal. Golden, who was a senior at the time, said he was “shot” and “hurt,” and it took a few days to recover from the loss.

The Nittany Lions lost to USC’s Mark Sanchez-led squad in the 2009 Rose Bowl as well. According to former Penn State safety Anthony Scirrotto, it doesn’t get any better as time goes on — but the memory of a Rose Bowl appearance lasts forever.

“This is something that'll be part of my life forever. I have my helmet from the game. My family and my parents have my jerseys,” Scirrotto told the Collegian. “I see it, I'm reminded of it. I have dreams of the game every now and then randomly.”

Entering the 2023 Rose Bowl, Penn State is 1-3 in the Granddaddy of Them All, with the last win occurring in 1995 over Oregon.

For certain Nittany Lions, Monday will mark the last time they’ll suit up in the blue-and-white uniform with their teammates. Win or lose, the emotions of not being able to play with your teammates anymore will flare up, according to former Penn State safety Lydell Sargeant.

“I think you're thinking more personal in regards to not being able to play with your teammates and be around the guys, more than you are like, ‘I really squandered an opportunity,’” Sargeant said of the impact of losing the Rose Bowl.

The spectacle surrounding the Rose Bowl extends much further than the game though, as Sargeant compared “the theatrics” of the Rose Bowl to the Super Bowl. The Tournament of Roses organizes an annual parade before the game every year. On top of that, the players have some down time to explore Los Angeles before the practice regiment sets in.

According to Sargeant and former Nittany Lion defensive end Robert Windsor, the week or two leading up to the actual Rose Bowl is filled with excitement, especially because of the weather differential between Pennsylvania and Los Angeles in late December and early January.

A number of the current players have chosen the wax museum as the favorite pregame activity so far. Back when Windsor was on the team, it served as a different way to celebrate Christmas.

“It's like Christmas with your football team,” Windsor told the Collegian. “Rather than being at home with your family, you’re enjoying Christmas with your brothers. It's a lot of fun.”

By beating Utah, Penn State has the chance to end the Rose Bowl drought that’s famished the program since 1995. In Sargeant’s words, though, competing in the Rose Bowl is an accomplishment in itself.

“In the perspective of greatness, obviously you want to be at the top,” Sargeant said. “But to say, ‘We won the Big Ten, we were in the Rose Bowl,’ all those things. I think those are big things for us.”

