In this special edition of “The 1-0 Podcast,” our co-hosts Max Ralph and Seth Engle welcome PSU Sports Analytics Club president Adith Gopal to consult on statistics from Saturday’s game against the Ohio Bobcats.

The trio first addresses the running back core, specifically quantifying freshman Nick Singleton’s Beaver Stadium debut and the different skill set each running back brings to the table.

Throughout the podcast, Gopal brings in-depth numerical analysis to the conversation, noting points like Penn State’s recent change in “expected points added” and current ranking in “explosive drives” amongst other Big Ten programs.

They continue analysis of tight end performance, Mike Yurcich’s development as a second-year coach and potential problems with the offensive line going into next week’s game at Auburn.

