Revamped Rutgers defense likely to challenge Penn State football’s 14-game win streak

Rutgers is nowhere close to being a great football team, but its 2021 squad will almost certainly be the best to face Penn State since joining the Big Ten in 2014.

Similar to Michigan and unlike the Nittany Lions, the Scarlet Knights run an almost entirely ground-heavy offensive attack.

With the lack of true starpower from starting quarterback Noah Vedral, Rutgers has had to find other alternatives to put the offense on the field as much as possible and get points on the board efficiently.

Thanks to likely their best defensive front since 2012, the Scarlet Knights have made themselves at least somewhat a competitive football team against some of the top teams in the conference.

Here’s a look at some of the key players who could make Rutgers matchup with Penn State interesting.

Olakunle Fatukasi, linebacker

A 2020 AP first-team All-Big Ten honoree, a two-time team captain and a 2021 Butkus Award semifinalist — given annually to the nation’s top linebacker — senior Olakunle Fatukasi has likely accomplished more individually on the field than any other player on Rutgers roster.

One challenge he has yet to fulfill? Defeating Penn State.

Fatukasi is currently top seven in the Big Ten in tackles, tackles for loss and forced fumbles — all while missing last week’s game against Indiana with a reported injury.

It’s clear Penn State’s offense is struggling to do much of anything consistently, still not having found an answer to the struggles of the run game through 10 contests.

Remember how strong Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell — the man who sent Sean Clifford to the sidelines — played against the Nittany Lions?

Well, Fatukasi can make a similar impact to the Scarlet Knights as Campbell does to the Hawkeyes — if not more so — if Fatukasi is cleared to play on Saturday.

Rutgers has struggled this season to stop the run, Penn State’s biggest offensive hole.

However, their impressive pass rush, which Fatukasi leads, and dominant red-zone defense make the Scarlet Knights a dangerous threat to stop the pass if the work on the ground doesn’t get going.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Isaih Pacheco, junior, running back

An offense almost the polar of Penn State’s, Rutgers does one thing well on that side of the ball: Run the football.

In fact, the Scarlet Knights haven’t thrown a single passing touchdown since Week 7 against Northwestern a month ago.

Last Saturday, running back Isaih Pacheco took matters into his own hands a week after his offense failed to reach the end zone in its 52-3 loss to Wisconsin.

On 21 carries, Pacheco rushed for 79 yards and two touchdowns — his second straight multi-score game of the season.

Against the Badgers, Pacheco only carried the ball nine times but still found a way to pick up 55 yards against one of the tougher run defenses in the country.

If he had received significant touches like he had against Indiana and Illinois, when he had 20+ carries in both games, it’s possible he would’ve ran for much, much more.

With a dominant passing defense, it’s not uncommon for opposing teams to hand the ball off at least 25 times to their starting running backs when facing Penn State.

With how successful Rutgers has been feeding the rock to Pacheco, it’s possible Saturday turns into a similar scenario.

Avery Young, junior, safety

A native of Coatesville, Pennsylvania, a town just under three hours away from State College, safety Avery Young will return to his home state this Saturday to make his mark against Penn State.

He had great personal success against the Nittany Lions last season, too.

Young recovered a fumble, broke up a pass and tallied four tackles against the Nittany Lions in 2020, and his impressive performance through 2021 suggests he could do the same again.

Experience is the name of the game for Young, who’s been a full-time starter for the Scarlet Knights since he joined the program as a true freshman in 2018.

Another trait that makes Young such a potentially dangerous threat is his unique versatility.

Having played cornerback for three years before making the move to free safety this season, Young knows the complete ins and outs of breaking up the pass, especially against Sean Clifford and Penn State, who he has three years of playing experience against already.

Young has combined for 17 tackles over Rutgers’ last two games and caught his first interception of the season against Wisconsin just two weeks ago.

Just like for most of the 2021 season, the Nittany Lions are likely to pass the ball at a substantial rate in comparison to working on the ground.

With Young just heating up now, he’s someone Penn State should look out for when throwing across the middle of the field.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE