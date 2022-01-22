A former Nittany Lion standout is reportedly returning to the Big Ten as a coach.

Wisconsin is targeting Bobby Engram, arguably one of the top offensive pieces in Penn State program history, to be its next offensive coordinator, according to a report from ESPN's Tom Van Heeran.

#Wisconsin is targeting Baltimore Ravens tight ends coach Bobby Engram to be its next offensive coordinator, sources tell me and @jamisonhensley. An agreement could be finalized soon.Engram worked on Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst's staff at Pitt in 2012 and 2013. — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) January 22, 2022

Penn State’s leader with 3,026 yards and 31 touchdowns, Engram enjoyed a 13-year NFL career following his years in Happy Valley.

Two years after retiring from the NFL, Engram landed a coaching gig as an offensive assistant with the San Francisco 49ers in 2011.

After a brief stint as the wide receivers coach at the University of Pittsburgh, Engram headed to the Baltimore Ravens, where he served as wide receivers coach from 2014 to 2018 before transitioning to tight ends through this past season.

If the Wisconsin deal becomes official, Engram will be reuniting with Badgers head coach Paul Chryst, who served under the same title with Pittsburgh when Engram was on staff.

