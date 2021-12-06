Report: Virginia hiring Penn State football safeties coach Anthony Poindexter as head coach 'imminent'

After just one season in Happy Valley, Penn State safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator Anthony Poindexter is reportedly off to his next destination.

It is reportedly "imminent" that Poindexter will be hired to fill Virginia's vacant head coaching job, per Jerry Ratcliffe. He was a defensive back at Virginia, being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame this season.

Sources: Hiring of Anthony Poindexter as UVA’s football coach is imminent https://t.co/nDAUp2Oedy — Jerry Ratcliffe (@JerryRatcliffe) December 6, 2021

According to Ratcliffe, Poindexter flew to Las Vegas Monday morning to begin negotiations. Monday afternoon, Ratcliffe reported that a deal could be announced as early as Monday night and no later than Wednesday.

Following his two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, whom he won a Super Bowl with, Poindexter first returned to Virginia as a graduate assistant in 2003.

There, Poindexter climbed the ranks of the Cavalier coaching staff until earning the position of safeties coach, which he held for three seasons before becoming the defensive coordinator at UConn in 2014.

The Lynchburg, Virginia, native spent three seasons as Purdue’s safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator before earning the same position with the Nittany Lions.

In his first and only season with the blue and white this past season, Poindexter led a Penn State secondary that finished top five in the Big Ten in both interceptions, total yards allowed and yards allowed per game.

Poindexter is the second assistant of James Franklin’s coaching staff to leave within the past week, following Brent Pry's hire at Virginia Tech.

