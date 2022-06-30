The Big Ten the world once knew is reported to change dramatically in the coming years.

USC and UCLA are “planning” to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten “as early as 2024,” according to the Mercury News’ Jon Wilner.

Source: USC and UCLA are planning to leave for the Big Ten as early as 2024. Move *has not been finalized* at the highest levels of power. — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) June 30, 2022

The Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC announced a scheduling alliance in August, likely in reaction to the SEC pulling Oklahoma and Texas away from the Big 12. It’s unclear what exactly will come of this when or if USC and UCLA switch conferences.

