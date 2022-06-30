Rose Bowl

Saquon Barkley (26) breaks free of a tackel by USC during the Penn State gameagainst USC at the Rose Bowl Stadium on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

 Camille Stefani

The Big Ten the world once knew is reported to change dramatically in the coming years.

USC and UCLA are “planning” to leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten “as early as 2024,” according to the Mercury News’ Jon Wilner.

The Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC announced a scheduling alliance in August, likely in reaction to the SEC pulling Oklahoma and Texas away from the Big 12. It’s unclear what exactly will come of this when or if USC and UCLA switch conferences.

