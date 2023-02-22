D'Anton Lynn

Indiana wide receiver Terrance Turner (1) scores a touchdown against Penn State cornerbacks D'Anton Lynn (8) and Chaz Powell (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2010, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

 Nick Wass

A former Penn State defensive star is reportedly set to become a coordinator at a Pac-12 school.

D’Anton Lynn, who shined at cornerback for the Nittany Lions from 2008-11, is expected to be hired as UCLA’s next defensive coordinator, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz.

A three-time All-Big Ten honorable mention with the blue and white, Lynn was signed as an undrafted free agent by the New York Jets in 2012 but quickly shifted to a coaching role in the scouting department the next season.

Since his first coaching gig with the Jets, Lynn has worked for the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans.

Lynn has served as the Baltimore Ravens’ safeties coach over the past two seasons.

