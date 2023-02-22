A former Penn State defensive star is reportedly set to become a coordinator at a Pac-12 school.

D’Anton Lynn, who shined at cornerback for the Nittany Lions from 2008-11, is expected to be hired as UCLA’s next defensive coordinator, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz.

UCLA is expected to hire Baltimore Ravens safeties coach D’Anton Lynn as defensive coordinator, sources tell @on3sports.Lynn, a former Penn State star DB and the son of ex-LA Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn, worked in Baltimore the last two years.https://t.co/DlIXY67ten pic.twitter.com/JslhV27jEf — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 23, 2023

A three-time All-Big Ten honorable mention with the blue and white, Lynn was signed as an undrafted free agent by the New York Jets in 2012 but quickly shifted to a coaching role in the scouting department the next season.

Since his first coaching gig with the Jets, Lynn has worked for the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers and Houston Texans.

Lynn has served as the Baltimore Ravens’ safeties coach over the past two seasons.

