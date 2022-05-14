Indiana Purdue Football

Purdue's Milton Wright (0) is tackled by Indiana defensive back Reese Taylor (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in West Lafayette, Ind.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

 Darron Cummings/AP Photo

Purdue will reportedly be without starting wide receiver Milton Wright for the 2022 season, making Penn State’s season opener against the Boilermakers appear a bit easier.

Wright, the team’s assumed replacement for NFL draftee David Bell, reportedly didn’t meet the program’s academic eligibility standards and is no longer with the team.

The rising-senior wideout ranked first on the team with seven receiving touchdowns in 2021 and finished second behind just Bell with 57 receptions and 732 yards.

Wright’s alleged absence will be a shot to Purdue’s aerial attack, which ranked No. 5 in the country in 2021, taking pressure off of the Nittany Lions’ secondary to begin the season.

