Purdue will reportedly be without starting wide receiver Milton Wright for the 2022 season, making Penn State’s season opener against the Boilermakers appear a bit easier.
Wright, the team’s assumed replacement for NFL draftee David Bell, reportedly didn’t meet the program’s academic eligibility standards and is no longer with the team.
BIG blow for #Purdue.Boilermakers open up against #PennState on September 1st this Fall.https://t.co/qCpIVdJg1V— 🅿️ennState.Rivals.com (@PennStateRivals) May 14, 2022
The rising-senior wideout ranked first on the team with seven receiving touchdowns in 2021 and finished second behind just Bell with 57 receptions and 732 yards.
Wright’s alleged absence will be a shot to Purdue’s aerial attack, which ranked No. 5 in the country in 2021, taking pressure off of the Nittany Lions’ secondary to begin the season.
MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE
A Penn State speedster of the past was cut early in rookie minicamp.