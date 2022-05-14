Purdue will reportedly be without starting wide receiver Milton Wright for the 2022 season, making Penn State’s season opener against the Boilermakers appear a bit easier.

Wright, the team’s assumed replacement for NFL draftee David Bell, reportedly didn’t meet the program’s academic eligibility standards and is no longer with the team.

The rising-senior wideout ranked first on the team with seven receiving touchdowns in 2021 and finished second behind just Bell with 57 receptions and 732 yards.

Wright’s alleged absence will be a shot to Purdue’s aerial attack, which ranked No. 5 in the country in 2021, taking pressure off of the Nittany Lions’ secondary to begin the season.

