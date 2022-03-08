The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are retaining one of their offensive weapons from the previous five seasons.

Chris Godwin is set to receive the Buccaneers' franchise tag for the second-straight season, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, a move that will make him the second Nittany Lion to receive the tag after Mike Gesicki was tagged by the Miami Dolphins.

Rapoport added that the Buccaneers and Godwin could still get a long-term deal done before the team ultimately elects to tag him again.

The wide receiver's 2021 season ended early when he suffered an ACL tear in Week 15, but Godwin still finished with respectable numbers.

The former Nittany Lion caught 98 passes for 1,103 yards, averaging 11.3 yards per catch while scoring five touchdowns through 14 games in 2021.

The Buccaneers' third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Godwin has made 47 starts, 342 catches for 4,643 yards and scored 29 touchdowns through five seasons in Tampa Bay.

