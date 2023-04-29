PSU Football vs. Auburn, Stoll

Penn State long snapper Chris Stoll (91) warms up before the start of the Penn State vs. Auburn game on Saturday, Sept 17, 2022 in Auburn Al. The Nittany Lions defeated the Tigers 41-12.

Penn State long snapper Chris Stoll has been picked up by an NFL team.

Stoll has reportedly been signed by the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent, per NFL Draft Diamonds.

Stoll took home the Patrick Mannelly Award in 2022 as the nation’s best long snapper. He was also voted as a team captain.

