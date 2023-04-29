Penn State long snapper Chris Stoll has been picked up by an NFL team.
Stoll has reportedly been signed by the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent, per NFL Draft Diamonds.
Penn State LS Chris Stoll is headed to Seahawks as a UDFA— NFL Draft Diamonds (@DraftDiamonds) April 29, 2023
Stoll took home the Patrick Mannelly Award in 2022 as the nation’s best long snapper. He was also voted as a team captain.
