One former Penn State football player is reportedly returning to full strength Monday.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is expected to be activated from the physically-unable-to-perform list and will endure full contact in training camp ahead of the 2021 NFL season, according to a report from the New York Post's Paul Schwartz.

Last season, Barkley suffered an ACL tear in his right knee during the Giants' game against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 20.

The 2018 first-round pick tallied just 19 carries for 34 yards in his injury-shortened 2020 campaign.

The Giants open the 2021 regular season at home against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 12

