New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley appears to be ready to go for the beginning of the 2021 season.

Barkley is “clearing every hurdle with no setbacks” and “is set to go on Sunday” barring anything unforeseen, according to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He does officially carry a questionable designation for the game, however.

From NFL Now: Clearing every hurdle with no setbacks, #Giants RB Saquon Barkley is set to go on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/YV66mjK6Xm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 10, 2021

Barkley tore his ACL against the Chicago Bears in Week 2 last year and had season-ending surgery that sidelined him for the remainder of the campaign.

He rushed for over 1,000 yards each of the two years prior, scoring a total of 23 touchdowns and will once again be the primary back for the Giants.

