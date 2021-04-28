A former Penn Stater is expected to return from injury for this fall's NFL season.
According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Saquon Barkley is projected to return to the field for the New York Giants' season opener.
The running back suffered a season-ending ACL tear in the Week 2 game.
Barkley will be entering his third season in the NFL after the Giants drafted him in 2018 with the second overall pick.
MORE SPORTS COVERAGE
Penn State Athletics reported six additional positive coronavirus test results after its lat…