A former Penn Stater is expected to return from injury for this fall's NFL season.

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Saquon Barkley is projected to return to the field for the New York Giants' season opener.

The running back suffered a season-ending ACL tear in the Week 2 game.

Barkley will be entering his third season in the NFL after the Giants drafted him in 2018 with the second overall pick.

