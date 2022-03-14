The Pittsburgh Steelers may be keeping a former Penn Stater around.

The Steelers extended a restricted free agent tender to safety-turned-linebacker Marcus Allen on Monday night, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Steelers have placed an RFA tender on DB Marcus Allen, per @SunnyTheAgent. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2022

As a restricted free agent, Allen has the ability to negotiate with other teams, but the Steelers have the opportunity to match the offer. If they withdraw the tender, they’re entitled to draft compensation.

Allen has spent all four years of his NFL career in Pittsburgh, carving out a nice role on special teams with some defensive snaps mixed in.

