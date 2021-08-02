Penn State Wrestling v. Maryland, Seth Nevills

Seth Nevills wrestles Maryland’s Parker Robinson during Penn State wrestling’s meet against the University of Maryland in Rec Hall on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Penn State won 40-3 over the Terrapins.

It looks like one current Nittany Lion will be competing on both the wrestling mat and the gridiron this year.

Heavyweight wrestler Seth Nevills will reportedly walk on to the football team as an offensive lineman while also maintaining his spot as a scholarship athlete on the wrestling team.

Nevills also seemed to indicate he'd be joining the football program on his Instagram page.

The junior compiled a 13-4 record during his true freshman season in 2019-20  and went 4-1 in the 2020-21 season. He played offensive tackle in high school at Clovis High School in California.

