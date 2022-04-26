Penn State reportedly has its replacement for Sandy Barbour.

Penn State is heavily targeting Boston College Director of Athletics Patrick Kraft to become the next athletic director in Happy Valley after just under two years with the Eagles, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. The deal is expected to be completed and officially announced by the end of the week.

Kraft has some previous ties to both the Big Ten and the state of Pennsylvania. He was an administrator in some capacity, including athletic director, at Temple for seven years and played his college football at Indiana.

Though his time at Boston College was short, the women’s lacrosse team hauled in an NCAA Championship, the first women’s sport title for the Eagles and just the sixth national championship overall in program history.

Financially, Kraft was busy in his tenure at Boston College. He helped lead renovations or new construction on a sports medicine facility, a basketball facility expansion and the football locker rooms, among other projects.

Boston College also negotiated a new 10-year apparel and footwear deal with New Balance, a Boston-based brand, under Kraft. The football program, however, agreed to an exclusive deal with Adidas for three years.

