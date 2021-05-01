Football, Michigan State, Lamont Wade
Buy Now
Lily LaRegina

A reunion and a homecoming came for one former Penn State football player after the draft concluded.

Lamont Wade, a Clairton, Pennsylvania, native, is reportedly signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent, via NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Wade joins the Steelers one day after they selected former Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth in the second round.

In 2020, the safety collected 37 tackles, two fumble recoveries and an interception. He also returned a punt for 100 yards for a touchdown against Illinois.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.