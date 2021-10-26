According to a report, James Franklin is now represented by a new agency.

Football Scoop’s John Brice reported Monday night that Franklin made the switch from longtime agent Trace Armstrong to Jimmy Sexton of Creative Artists Agency.

Sexton is a powerhouse in the industry, adding Franklin to a long list of SEC clients that includes Nick Saban, Dan Mullen, Kirby Smart, Lane Kiffin and more.

Armstrong negotiated the contract that Franklin is currently under, which has him with a buyout of $4 million.

