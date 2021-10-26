Penn State football vs. Illinois, Franklin

Head Coach James Franklin yells to a player on the field during Penn State football's homecoming game against Illinois at Beaver Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Fighting Illini bested the Nittany Lions 20-18 in nine periods of overtime.

 Lily LaRegina

According to a report, James Franklin is now represented by a new agency.

Football Scoop’s John Brice reported Monday night that Franklin made the switch from longtime agent Trace Armstrong to Jimmy Sexton of Creative Artists Agency.

Sexton is a powerhouse in the industry, adding Franklin to a long list of SEC clients that includes Nick Saban, Dan Mullen, Kirby Smart, Lane Kiffin and more.

Armstrong negotiated the contract that Franklin is currently under, which has him with a buyout of $4 million.

