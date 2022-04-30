Maybe the fastest Penn State player ever is officially moving on to the NFL.

After going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, defensive back Drew Hartlaub was reportedly signed by the Carolina Panthers. He joins fellow Nittany Lions Yetur Gross-Matos, Brandon Smith and John Lovett, while the deal includes a $6,000 signing bonus.

Having appeared in 43 games over four seasons with the Nittany Lions, Hartlaub has been a staple of the team’s special teams units since 2018.

The Nittany Lions’ lead gunner on special teams, Hartlaub tallied 16 tackles and two fumble recoveries over his college career.

Hartlaub’s pro stock saw a major boost when he recorded a 4.22 40-yard dash at Penn State’s pro day this spring.

