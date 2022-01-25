A former Penn State offensive standout is reportedly not playing in the Reese's Senior Bowl game.

Jahan Dotson's name was apparently absent from initial rosters distributed to the media, alongside other notable names like Utah's Devin Lloyd, Michigan's Hassan Haskins and Iowa State's Mike Rose.

Some notable Senior Bowl names that were not on the roster distributed to the media: Jahan Dotson (WR/PSU), Devin Lloyd (LB/UTH), Mike Rose (LB/ISU), and Hassan Haskins (RB/MICH). #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE #NFLDraft — Brian Bosarge (@DeepFriedDraft) January 25, 2022

The Nazareth, Pennsylvania, native accepted an invitation to the game in November and opted out of the Nittany Lions' New Year's Day game in the Outback Bowl.

Dotson finished his four-year Penn State career with over 2,620 receiving yards and 23 receiving touchdowns.

