Jahan Dotson (5) runs ball during warmpus before Michigan State game

Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) runs with the football during warmpus before the football game against Michigan State at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich. on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.

 Jeremiah Hassel

A former Penn State offensive standout is reportedly not playing in the Reese's Senior Bowl game.

Jahan Dotson's name was apparently absent from initial rosters distributed to the media, alongside other notable names like Utah's Devin Lloyd, Michigan's Hassan Haskins and Iowa State's Mike Rose.

The Nazareth, Pennsylvania, native accepted an invitation to the game in November and opted out of the Nittany Lions' New Year's Day game in the Outback Bowl.

Dotson finished his four-year Penn State career with over 2,620 receiving yards and 23 receiving touchdowns.

