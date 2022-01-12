Penn State vs. Rutgers_Konigus

Offensive lineman Kaleb Konigus (59) with Head Coach James Franklin before Penn State football's game against Rutgers on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 in University Park, Pa. Penn State beat Rutgers 28-0.

 Nick Stonesifer

A Nittany Lion reportedly entered the transfer portal Wednesday afternoon.

Redshirt junior offensive lineman Kaleb Konigus will look to use his final year of collegiate eligibility elsewhere, according to a report from 247Sports' Sean Fitz.

Through four seasons in Happy Valley, Konigus failed to see any game action, primarily used as a member of the scout team since walking on in 2018.

If he does indeed officially enter the transfer portal, Konigus would become the eighth Nittany Lion to do so this offseason.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags