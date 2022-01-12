A Nittany Lion reportedly entered the transfer portal Wednesday afternoon.

Redshirt junior offensive lineman Kaleb Konigus will look to use his final year of collegiate eligibility elsewhere, according to a report from 247Sports' Sean Fitz.

Penn State walk-on OL Kaleb Konigus is in the portal for his final year. Lake-Lehman grad was has been a scout team fixture for the last few years and left us with this gem. https://t.co/QLfeATYdV6 @247Sports pic.twitter.com/i5AKS7Clhv — Sean Fitz (@seanfitz247) January 12, 2022

Through four seasons in Happy Valley, Konigus failed to see any game action, primarily used as a member of the scout team since walking on in 2018.

If he does indeed officially enter the transfer portal, Konigus would become the eighth Nittany Lion to do so this offseason.

