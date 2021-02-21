Penn State is set to replace a defensive assistant as the coaching carousel continues to spin this offseason.

Purdue co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Anthony Poindexter is reportedly joining James Franklin’s staff, according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.

Sources: Purdue co-defensive coordinator Anthony Poindexter is expected to leave for the open defensive assistant position at Penn State. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 22, 2021

The Nittany Lions’ former co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach, Tim Banks, left the program to become the defensive coordinator at Tennessee earlier this month.

Poindexter has spent the last four seasons as the Boilermakers’ co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

Prior to his time at Purdue, Poindexter spent three seasons as the defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Connecticut.

