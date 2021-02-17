Penn State’s tight end depth took a hit as redshirt sophomore Zach Kuntz has entered the NCAA transfer portal according to Lions247.

Kuntz totaled three receptions for 26 yards in his Nittany Lion career but did not catch a pass during the 2020 season.

With the departure of the former four-star recruit, tight ends Brenton Strange and Theo Johnson are likely solidified as the top two tight ends on the depth chart for James Franklin in 2021.

