Penn State is continuing to reconstruct its coaching staff this offseason as it's hired yet another new offensive mind.

Former NFL offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains will be brought in as an offensive analyst under James Franklin this season, according to Lions247.

Loggains spent the previous two years as the New York Jets' offensive coordinator under Adam Gase but was not retained by the organization after Gase was fired following a 2-14 season.

The 40-year old Loggains also spent time as the offensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins and Tennessee Titans in his career, while starting as a scouting assistant with the Dallas Cowboys.

He will fill the offensive analyst role which was owned by Ty Howle in 2020, who was promoted to tight ends coach earlier this month.

