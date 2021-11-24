Report: Penn State football safety, former 4-star prospect Tyler Rudolph enters transfer portal

Penn State is set to lose a former 4-star recruit in its defensive backfield.

Nittany Lion safety Tyler Rudolph has entered the NCAA transfer portal after not being with the team since the early stages of this season. The move was first reported by Rivals.

2019 4-star DB Tyler Rudolph has entered the transfer portal after totaling 7 tackles during his time at Penn State @rivalsmike @RivalsRichie @PennStateRivals https://t.co/ZToZksANET — NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) November 24, 2021

He appeared in eight games and had just six tackles in his two-plus years with Penn State, and he will have three years remaining of eligibility wherever he decides to go.

