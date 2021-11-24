You are the owner of this article.
Report: Penn State football safety, former 4-star prospect Tyler Rudolph enters transfer portal

Penn State football vs. Illinois, Robbie Dwyer (39) and Tyler Rudolph (21)

Linebacker Robbie Dwyer (39) and safety Tyler Rudolph (21) attempt to tackle Illinois quarterback Isaiah Williams during a drive by Illinois. The Nittany Lions defeated the Fighting Illini 56-21 Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at Beaver Stadium.

 James Riccardo

Penn State is set to lose a former 4-star recruit in its defensive backfield.

Nittany Lion safety Tyler Rudolph has entered the NCAA transfer portal after not being with the team since the early stages of this season. The move was first reported by Rivals.

He appeared in eight games and had just six tackles in his two-plus years with Penn State, and he will have three years remaining of eligibility wherever he decides to go.

