Report: Penn State football safeties coach Anthony Poindexter to stay put after Virginia head-coaching rumors

Football, Poindexter 1

New Penn State safeties coach Anthony Poindexter was hired in February after a four-year stint with Purdue.

 Courtesy of Purdue Athletics

Penn State thought it lost its second defensive coach of the offseason earlier this week, but that appears not to be the case.

Nittany Lion co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Anthony Poindexter will reportedly not be the next head coach at Virginia and will stay in Happy Valley despite reports of a return to his alma mater, according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. 

Poindexter is among the favorites to be the next defensive coordinator under James Franklin following Brent Pry’s departure for Virginia Tech last week.

Poindexter was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday for his playing days with the Cavaliers and his time as an assistant coach.

