Report: Penn State football safeties coach Anthony Poindexter to stay put after Virginia head-coaching rumors

Penn State thought it lost its second defensive coach of the offseason earlier this week, but that appears not to be the case.

Nittany Lion co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Anthony Poindexter will reportedly not be the next head coach at Virginia and will stay in Happy Valley despite reports of a return to his alma mater, according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

Just received a text from #PennState co-defensive coordinator Anthony Poindexter: "Timing is everything for both sides. There will be a day, but I'm going to stay at Penn State." — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) December 8, 2021

Poindexter is among the favorites to be the next defensive coordinator under James Franklin following Brent Pry’s departure for Virginia Tech last week.

Poindexter was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame on Tuesday for his playing days with the Cavaliers and his time as an assistant coach.

