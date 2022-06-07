Former Penn State star wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton was reportedly carted off the Houston Texans’ practice field Tuesday morning, according to PFN’s Aaron Wilson.

DaeSean Hamilton is coming off torn ACL last year. He is being helped to cart to take him off the field https://t.co/Lb8JCuAZSn — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 7, 2022

Suffering a torn ACL last year, Hamilton missed the entirety of the 2021 season, before signing to a 1-year deal with Houston in March.

Penn State's program leader in receptions, Hamilton tallied 833 receiving yards and five touchdowns across three seasons with the Denver Broncos.

It’s unclear what injury Hamilton may have sustained but it was reported by Wilson that his right knee was being examined.

