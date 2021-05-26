Just one day after gaining a commitment from the top punter in the class of 2022, Penn State’s special teams room could be getting thinner.

Walk-on freshman Levi Forrest is likely moving away from Happy Valley after appearing in just two games in his freshman campaign after entering the transfer portal Wednesday, according to a report from Lions247's Sean Fitz.

The Richlands, Virginia, native was a team captain and three-time All-State selection during his high school career.

Forrest is not currently listed on the Nittany Lions' 2021 roster on Penn State Athletics' webpage.

