Just one day after gaining a commitment from the top punter in the class of 2022, Penn State’s special teams room could be getting thinner.
Walk-on freshman Levi Forrest is likely moving away from Happy Valley after appearing in just two games in his freshman campaign after entering the transfer portal Wednesday, according to a report from Lions247's Sean Fitz.
On the heels of the Alex Bacchetta commitment yesterday, freshman walk-on punter Levi Forrest has entered the Portal. Played a little as a true freshman. Talented leg, wouldn’t be surprised to see him pop up on scholarship somewhere. https://t.co/XO0HIPLUnp @247SportsPortal— Sean Fitz (@seanfitz247) May 26, 2021
The Richlands, Virginia, native was a team captain and three-time All-State selection during his high school career.
Forrest is not currently listed on the Nittany Lions' 2021 roster on Penn State Athletics' webpage.
MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE
After one season with the New York Jets, a former Penn State men’s basketball player found h…