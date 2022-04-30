From Harvard to Penn State and now to the NFL.

Nittany Lion offensive lineman Eric Wilson was reportedly signed by the New Orleans Saints after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The #Saints are signing Penn State OL Eric Wilson, per source. Wilson made 12 starts at Guard in 2021.@TheDraftNetwork #NFLDraft — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) April 30, 2022

After three seasons at Harvard, Wilson ventured west to go to Happy Valley where he spent one season with the Nittany Lions.

Wilson appeared in 13 games making 12 starts at guard in his one season in the blue and white.

