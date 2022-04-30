Wilson on Field

Lineman Eric Wilson runs his on field drills during Penn State Footballs Pro Day at Haluba hall on Thursday Mar. 24, 2022.

 Caleb Craig

From Harvard to Penn State and now to the NFL.

Nittany Lion offensive lineman Eric Wilson was reportedly signed by the New Orleans Saints after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft.

After three seasons at Harvard, Wilson ventured west to go to Happy Valley where he spent one season with the Nittany Lions.

Wilson appeared in 13 games making 12 starts at guard in his one season in the blue and white.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags