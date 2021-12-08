Report: Penn State football offensive lineman Des Holmes to enter transfer portal

Another Penn State player has reportedly entered the transfer portal, this time coming in at a position in need of depth.

Redshirt-senior offensive lineman Des Holmes will use his extra year of eligibility at a different program next season, according to 247Sports' Sean Fitz.

Penn State reserve offensive lineman Des Holmes has entered the Transfer Portal, sources have confirmed to @247SportsPortal. A redshirt senior, he'll play his last available year elsewhere. https://t.co/cRGlkob4NY @247Sports — Sean Fitz (@seanfitz247) December 8, 2021

After appearing in just four games in 2020, Holmes bumped up his playing time a bit to appear in 10 games in 2021.

He was a 3-star prospect coming out of high school.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE