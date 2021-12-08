You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Report: Penn State football offensive lineman Des Holmes to enter transfer portal

Football vs. Michigan, warmups, Holmes (75)

Offensive lineman Des Holmes (75) warms up before the game against Michigan at Beaver Stadium on Oct. 19, 2019.

 Ken Minamoto

Another Penn State player has reportedly entered the transfer portal, this time coming in at a position in need of depth.

Redshirt-senior offensive lineman Des Holmes will use his extra year of eligibility at a different program next season, according to 247Sports' Sean Fitz.

After appearing in just four games in 2020, Holmes bumped up his playing time a bit to appear in 10 games in 2021.

He was a 3-star prospect coming out of high school.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Latest Podcast

Support Student Journalism

Your contribution will help the Collegian provide award winning journalism to the Penn State community and beyond.

Donate to the Collegian by clicking the button below.

Newsletters