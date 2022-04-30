After five years at Penn State, linebacker Ellis Brooks is moving on to the pros.

Brooks went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, but was signed by the Green Bay Packers.

Benedictine grad Ellis Brooks, who played LB at Penn State, has signed with the Packers, his father said. #804varsity — Eric Kolenich (@EricKolenich) May 1, 2022

A full-time starter for the past two seasons, Brooks has been a staple of the Nittany Lions’ linebacker room. He led Penn State in tackles in both 2020 and 2021.

This past season, Brooks was named to the All-Big Ten second-team by the coaches and an honorable mention by the media.

