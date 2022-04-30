Penn State Football vs. Rutgers_Brooks

Linebacker Ellis Brooks (13) wait for the play to start during Penn State football's game against Rutgers on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 in University Park, Pa. Penn State beat Rutgers 28-0.

After five years at Penn State, linebacker Ellis Brooks is moving on to the pros.

Brooks went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, but was signed by the Green Bay Packers.

A full-time starter for the past two seasons, Brooks has been a staple of the Nittany Lions’ linebacker room. He led Penn State in tackles in both 2020 and 2021.

This past season, Brooks was named to the All-Big Ten second-team by the coaches and an honorable mention by the media.

