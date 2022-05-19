Jahan Dotson (5) attempts to avoid Michigan State defenders

Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson (5) goes down as he avoids Michigan State defenders at the football game on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich. The Spartans defeated the Nittany Lions 30-27.

Big NFL checks will soon be cashed by one of Penn State’s all-time great wide receivers.

Jahan Dotson reportedly signed his rookie contract with the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, a four-year deal worth roughly $15.05 million, according to the Washington Post’s Nicki Jhabvala.

Dotson was selected with the No. 16 overall pick in the first round of April’s NFL Draft.

After four years with the Nittany Lions, Dotson finished his career tied for second in program history in career receptions and receiving touchdowns.

