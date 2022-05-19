Big NFL checks will soon be cashed by one of Penn State’s all-time great wide receivers.

Jahan Dotson reportedly signed his rookie contract with the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, a four-year deal worth roughly $15.05 million, according to the Washington Post’s Nicki Jhabvala.

The Washington Commanders have signed first-round pick Jahan Dotson, per source. The 4-year deal is worth roughly $15.05M. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) May 18, 2022

Dotson was selected with the No. 16 overall pick in the first round of April’s NFL Draft.

After four years with the Nittany Lions, Dotson finished his career tied for second in program history in career receptions and receiving touchdowns.

