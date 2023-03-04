Rose Bowl, James Franklin

Head coach James Franklin looks at the field after Utah scores a touchdown during the Rose Bowl game on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 in Pasadena, Ca. The Nittany Lions won 35-21.

 Jackson Ranger

Just days after John Scott Jr.’s departure as Penn State’s defensive line coach, the Nittany Lions may soon be nearing a decision on his replacement.

James Franklin is reportedly targeting Chicago Bears assistant defensive line coach Justin Hinds for the position, according to Football Scoop.

Hinds ventured to Chicago after a season as Western Carolina’s defensive coordinator and two years as Central Michigan’s defensive line coach.

A native of Port Reading, New Jersey, Hinds has a deep connection to the northeast. After graduating from Rowan University, he joined his alma mater’s staff in 2009.

His coaching journey also includes stops at Wagner, Valdosta State and Lafayette College, as well as graduate assistant roles at Mississippi State and Florida.

