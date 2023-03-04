Just days after John Scott Jr.’s departure as Penn State’s defensive line coach, the Nittany Lions may soon be nearing a decision on his replacement.

James Franklin is reportedly targeting Chicago Bears assistant defensive line coach Justin Hinds for the position, according to Football Scoop.

James Franklin is targeting an NFL assistant for Penn State's defensive line vacancy, sources tell @FootballScoop.https://t.co/ttwA6PQOwP — Zach Barnett (@zach_barnett) March 4, 2023

Hinds ventured to Chicago after a season as Western Carolina’s defensive coordinator and two years as Central Michigan’s defensive line coach.

A native of Port Reading, New Jersey, Hinds has a deep connection to the northeast. After graduating from Rowan University, he joined his alma mater’s staff in 2009.

His coaching journey also includes stops at Wagner, Valdosta State and Lafayette College, as well as graduate assistant roles at Mississippi State and Florida.

