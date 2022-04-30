Tangelo on field

Defensive Lineman Derrick Tangelo runs his on field drills during Penn State Footballs Pro Day at Haluba hall on Thursday Mar. 24, 2022.

 Caleb Craig

Like his fellow defensive lineman Arnold Ebiketie, Derrick Tangelo also spent one year at Penn State before turning to the pros, and now he has found himself on an NFL roster.

Nittany Lion defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo was reportedly signed by the Atlanta Falcons after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Tangelo spent three years at Duke where he recorded 114 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks in 45 games.

In one year at Penn State, Tangelo made 12 starts with 14 solo tackles and two sacks along with one forced fumble.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags