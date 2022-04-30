Like his fellow defensive lineman Arnold Ebiketie, Derrick Tangelo also spent one year at Penn State before turning to the pros, and now he has found himself on an NFL roster.

Nittany Lion defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo was reportedly signed by the Atlanta Falcons after the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Former Penn State DT Derrick Tangelo is signing with the #Falcons on a deal that includes $55,000 guaranteed, per his agents @NessMugrabi and @davidcanter — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 30, 2022

Tangelo spent three years at Duke where he recorded 114 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks in 45 games.

In one year at Penn State, Tangelo made 12 starts with 14 solo tackles and two sacks along with one forced fumble.

