One Penn State player is looking elsewhere to continue his college football career.

Nittany Lion redshirt-sophomore defensive tackle Cole Brevard reportedly entered the transfer portal Monday morning, according to 247sports.

In two seasons at Penn State, Brevard has seen the field once, coming in the win over Rutgers in 2021.

Brevard was a 4-star recruit out of Carmel High School and the top-ranked defensive tackle in Indiana for the class of 2020.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE