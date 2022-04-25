One Penn State player is looking elsewhere to continue his college football career.
Nittany Lion redshirt-sophomore defensive tackle Cole Brevard reportedly entered the transfer portal Monday morning, according to 247sports.
Penn State DT Cole Brevard entered the @247SportsPortal on Monday morning, @247Sports has confirmed. More: https://t.co/F1evsw31Zy @247Sports pic.twitter.com/LwG4MJaY1Q— Lions247 (@Lions247) April 25, 2022
In two seasons at Penn State, Brevard has seen the field once, coming in the win over Rutgers in 2021.
Brevard was a 4-star recruit out of Carmel High School and the top-ranked defensive tackle in Indiana for the class of 2020.
MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE
Jaquan Brisker became a true field general in his time at Penn State.