Another Penn Stater is reportedly looking for a new home.

Defensive lineman and former 3-star recruit Joseph Appiah Darkwa's name appeared in the transfer portal on Monday, according to a report from Rivals.

A redshirt sophomore from North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, Appiah Darkwa didn't see any game action through three seasons with the Nittany Lions.

