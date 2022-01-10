Aug. 11 Football Practice, Joseph Appiah Darkwa (44)

Defensive tackle Joseph Appiah Darkwa (44) runs a drill for Coach Franklin at Holuba Hall in University Park, Pa. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

 Jeremiah Hassel

Another Penn Stater is reportedly looking for a new home.

Defensive lineman and former 3-star recruit Joseph Appiah Darkwa's name appeared in the transfer portal on Monday, according to a report from Rivals.

A redshirt sophomore from North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, Appiah Darkwa didn't see any game action through three seasons with the Nittany Lions.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags