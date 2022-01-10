Another Penn Stater is reportedly looking for a new home.
Defensive lineman and former 3-star recruit Joseph Appiah Darkwa's name appeared in the transfer portal on Monday, according to a report from Rivals.
2019 3-star DL Joseph Appiah Darkwa entered the transfer portal: has not seen the field during his time with Penn State @PennStateRivals @RivalsRichie https://t.co/pwifo0DLK2— NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) January 10, 2022
A redshirt sophomore from North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, Appiah Darkwa didn't see any game action through three seasons with the Nittany Lions.
