Just over a month after entering the transfer portal, defensive lineman Davon Townley is returning to Penn State, according to 247Sports.

DL Davon Townley is returning to Penn State.Former four-star had entered the portal but is now back with the Nittany Lions. https://t.co/1xBKYd3n2y pic.twitter.com/qEkpvU1z75 — Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) January 13, 2023

A former 4-star recruit, Townley tallied two tackles across five games this past season.

Townley received offers from schools such as Colorado, Houston and USF while he was in the transfer portal.

A redshirt freshman, Townley has three seasons of college eligibility remaining.

