Penn State's defense lines up before a play. The Nittany Lions defeated the Maryland Terrapins 31-14 at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Maryland on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.

 Will Aguirre

Just over a month after entering the transfer portal, defensive lineman Davon Townley is returning to Penn State, according to 247Sports.

A former 4-star recruit, Townley tallied two tackles across five games this past season.

Townley received offers from schools such as Colorado, Houston and USF while he was in the transfer portal.

A redshirt freshman, Townley has three seasons of college eligibility remaining.

