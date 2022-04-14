Days after adding a transfer defensive end, Penn State will reportedly be without one for the 2022 season.

Zuriah Fisher will miss next season’s entirety with an injury suffered this spring, according to 247Sports' Sean Fitz.

After appearing in just one game as a true freshman in 2020, Fisher saw the field at an increased rate this past season, appearing in eight games.

Fisher was expected to receive an even greater role next fall despite tallying just four tackles in 2021.

Penn State’s edge presence has already been a subject of concern due to the lack of depth within its spring roster — Fisher’s injury only deepens this problem.

