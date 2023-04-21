One of Penn State’s planned defensive contributors has reportedly entered his name into the transfer portal on Friday.

Storm Duck re-entered his name into the transfer portal after transferring to the Nittany Lions in December, according to On3's Sean Fitz.

A Penn State defender and expected contributor will enter the Transfer Portal, sources have confirmed. More: https://t.co/xKrAarp0Fy — Sean Fitz (@SeanFitzOn3) April 21, 2023

Duck transferred to Penn State from North Carolina after earning second-team All-ACC honors in 2022.

During the offseason, the trio of Kalen King, Johnny Dixon and Duck were supposed to take over the cornerback room, though King and Dixon separated themselves through spring practices.

That won’t be the case anymore.

Cam Miller could be in line for a greater role now with Duck’s transfer. Miller’s name has been mentioned during spring practices.

Duck will now look for another home to take his talents with one year of eligibility remaining.

