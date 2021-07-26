A looming decision from one of Penn State’s top 2021 recruits has reportedly been made.

After being drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the No. 64 overall selection in July’s MLB Draft, Lonnie White Jr. has decided to go the route of professional baseball, according to Philly Voice's Joseph Santoliquito.

White had committed to the Nittany Lions as a two-sport athlete in May 2020 with a plan to play in the outfield on the baseball team and as a wideout the gridiron.

Ranked as a 4-star prospect in the class of 2021, Penn State decreases its total list of committments from the upcoming class to 16 and leaves the class with only five 4-stars.

White’s decision all but completes the class of 2021 with just over a month remaining before the start of the season.

