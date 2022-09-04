Tight end Jesse James' time in the NFL reportedly isn't done yet.

The former Penn State tight end signed a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns for the 2022 season, according to ESPN.

The #Browns have agreed to terms with free agent TE Jesse James to join the 53-man roster on a one-year deal, per sources. Entering his eighth NFL season, James has 157 catches for 1,522 yards and 12 touchdowns. Good TE3 option for Cleveland behind David Njoku and Harrison Bryant — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 4, 2022

James has accumulated 1,522 yards and 12 touchdowns over his eight years in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears.

The Pennsylvania native played three seasons with the Nittany Lions before he was drafted by the Steelers in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

James becomes the Browns' third tight end on the roster, sitting behind David Njoku and Harrison Bryant on the depth chart.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Scott's Roasting comes to Beaver Stadium for 2022 football season Scott’s Roasting, a food stand serving pork and other dishes, will be at all home games for …