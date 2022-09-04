James and Franklin Celebrate

Head football coach James Franklin and Jesse James (18) celebrate James' touchdown against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2014, at Beaver Stadium.

 Collegian file photo

Tight end Jesse James' time in the NFL reportedly isn't done yet.

The former Penn State tight end signed a one-year deal with the Cleveland Browns for the 2022 season, according to ESPN.

James has accumulated 1,522 yards and 12 touchdowns over his eight years in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears.

The Pennsylvania native played three seasons with the Nittany Lions before he was drafted by the Steelers in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

James becomes the Browns' third tight end on the roster, sitting behind David Njoku and Harrison Bryant on the depth chart.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

