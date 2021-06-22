Penn State reportedly notched a transfer addition from a former top-50 recruit Monday.

Defensive back A.J. Lytton will be enrolling at Penn State for the second summer session this weekend and will join the team in the fall, according to a report from 247Sports. He appeared in 22 games over two years at Florida State.

A former 4-star recruit, Lytton was removed from the Florida State roster in February 2020. The reason for the split has not been identified.

Lytton, a native of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, made an impact immediately as a freshman at Florida State. He played in 10 games in 2018, totaling 14 tackles, one interception and two pass breakups.

His lone interception came in the Seminoles' loss to the 2018 National Champion Clemson Tigers.

In his sophomore year in 2019, Lytton’s playing time increased, appearing in a dozen games. Lytton racked up 14 tackles once again, six of which came in his first career start.

Lytton will be joining a deep Penn State defensive backfield in 2021 with four defensive back recruits already enrolled, and another cornerback — former South Carolina Gamecock Johnny Dixon — set to join James Franklin’s program from the transfer portal as well.

