Penn State added another person to its staff Wednesday.

The Nittany Lions are reportedly hiring former Colorado assistant director of player personnel D.J. Bryant as a recruiting coordinator, according to On3.

Bryant spent three years at Colorado, joining the staff in 2020 as a recruiting assistant. He was then promoted to lead recruiting assistant in the summer of July 2021.

Prior to Colorado, Bryant was in defensive quality control for Towson (Md.) and his alma mater James Madison.

Byrant was a defensive end at James Madison and signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Houston Texans in 2012, participating in their preseason camp.

After preseason camp, he was on the practice squad for Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Indianapolis Colts and the New York Jets that same season, eventually making it on the roster for the Baltimore Ravens where he spent the rest of his NFL career.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE