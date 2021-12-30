You are the owner of this article.
centerpiece

Report: Oregon targeting Penn State football special teams coordinator Joe Lorig

Football Press Conference

Joe Lorig, newly hired special teams coordinator, answers a question during the press conference at Beaver Stadium on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

 Zack Gething

Another Penn State coordinator could be on the move.

Special teams coordinator Joe Lorig is rumored to be a part of Oregon’s assistant search, according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

Lorig has served as Penn State’s special teams coordinator for three seasons.

Newly hired Duck head coach Dan Lanning and Lorig previously spent two seasons together at Memphis. 

