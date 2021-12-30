Report: Oregon targeting Penn State football special teams coordinator Joe Lorig

Another Penn State coordinator could be on the move.

Special teams coordinator Joe Lorig is rumored to be a part of Oregon’s assistant search, according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

SOURCE: Oregon is targeting Penn State special teams coordinator Joe Lorig to join the Ducks staff. He and Dan Lanning spent two seasons coaching together at Memphis. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 30, 2021

Lorig has served as Penn State’s special teams coordinator for three seasons.

Newly hired Duck head coach Dan Lanning and Lorig previously spent two seasons together at Memphis.

