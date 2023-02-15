One of Penn State's former wide receivers coaches has taken over a big role at a different school.

Gerad Parker, the Nittany Lions' 2019 wide receivers coach, has reportedly been promoted to Notre Dame's offensive coordinator job after Tommy Rees left to take over the same role at Alabama, according to FootballScoop.

After also serving as Penn State's passing game coordinator in his year in Happy Valley and became the offensive coordinator for West Virginia from 2020-21.

In his time at Purdue from 2013-16, Parker held roles as the tight ends and wide receivers coach, recruiting coordinator and interim head coach.

After 2021, Parker headed over to Notre Dame where he spent the 2022 season as the tight ends coach. He also played wide receiver at Kentucky from 2000-04.

