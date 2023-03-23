Amani Oruwariye (21), Final Lap

Cornerback Amani Oruwariye (21) takes a final lap around the field after the game against Maryland at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. No. 12 Penn State defeated Maryland 38-3.

 Courtney Taylor

A former Penn State defensive back will reportedly be reuniting with multiple college teammates on his next NFL team.

Cornerback Amani Oruwariye, who played for the Nittany Lions from 2015-18, has signed a one-year deal with the New York Giants, per The Score’s Jordan Schultz.

Oruwariye made himself into a full-time starter after getting drafted in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions.

In 2021, Oruwariye was third in the league with six interceptions before a season-ending thumb injury in Week 15.

A multi-year starter at Penn State, Oruwariye joins forces with former college teammates Saquon Barkley and Cam Brown in New York.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags