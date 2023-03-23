A former Penn State defensive back will reportedly be reuniting with multiple college teammates on his next NFL team.
Cornerback Amani Oruwariye, who played for the Nittany Lions from 2015-18, has signed a one-year deal with the New York Giants, per The Score’s Jordan Schultz.
FA CB Amani Oruwariye is signing a one-year deal with the #Giants, sources tell @theScore. Oruwariye had 6 INTs in 2021 as well as 11 PBUs and 2 TFLs. Former #Lions’ corner finds a new home in New York.— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 23, 2023
Oruwariye made himself into a full-time starter after getting drafted in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions.
In 2021, Oruwariye was third in the league with six interceptions before a season-ending thumb injury in Week 15.
A multi-year starter at Penn State, Oruwariye joins forces with former college teammates Saquon Barkley and Cam Brown in New York.
