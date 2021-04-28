Saquon Barkley has just a bit more job security now.
The New York Giants have reportedly exercised the running back’s fifth year option on his rookie contract, via a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Giants picked up the fifth-year option on the contract of RB Saquon Barkley, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 28, 2021
After missing the majority of the 2020 season with a knee injury, Barkley will reportedly be fully healthy and ready for his fourth year in the NFL.
A former Penn Stater is expected to return from injury for this fall's NFL season.