Saquon Barkley has just a bit more job security now.

The New York Giants have reportedly exercised the running back’s fifth year option on his rookie contract, via a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

After missing the majority of the 2020 season with a knee injury, Barkley will reportedly be fully healthy and ready for his fourth year in the NFL.

