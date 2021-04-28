Saquon vs. Falcons

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons on Monday, Oct. 22. (John Bazemore, Associated Press)

Saquon Barkley has just a bit more job security now.

The New York Giants have reportedly exercised the running back’s fifth year option on his rookie contract, via a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

After missing the majority of the 2020 season with a knee injury, Barkley will reportedly be fully healthy and ready for his fourth year in the NFL.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.