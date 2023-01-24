131116_mlb+OBrienLeadsTeamOut.jpg

Penn State Football head coach Bill O'Brien leads his team out of the tunnel before his team's Saturday afternoon game. Penn State won the match 45-21 at Beaver Stadium.

Former Penn State head coach Bill O’Brien is reportedly returning to the NFL.

O’Brien has agreed to become the next offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

After four seasons as an assistant with Patriots from 2007-11, O’Brien was hired by Penn State, a program he led from 2012-13.

Despite sanctions placed against the Nittany Lions stemming from the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse case, the program never suffered a losing record over O’Brien’s tenure.

Following his stint at Penn State, O’Brien served as the head coach of the Houston Texans from 2014-20, helping lead the team to four playoff appearances.

He then returned to college football after his firing, where he’s served as Alabama’s offensive coordinator since 2021.

