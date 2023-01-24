Former Penn State head coach Bill O’Brien is reportedly returning to the NFL.

O’Brien has agreed to become the next offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Alabama OC/QB coach Bill O’Brien has returned to New England and is being named the Patriots offensive coordinator, sources tell @ClowESPN and me. O’Brien was a Patriots’ assistant coach from 2007-2011, and now returns to coach Mac Jones, whom he briefly worked with at Alabama. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 24, 2023

After four seasons as an assistant with Patriots from 2007-11, O’Brien was hired by Penn State, a program he led from 2012-13.

Despite sanctions placed against the Nittany Lions stemming from the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse case, the program never suffered a losing record over O’Brien’s tenure.

Following his stint at Penn State, O’Brien served as the head coach of the Houston Texans from 2014-20, helping lead the team to four playoff appearances.

He then returned to college football after his firing, where he’s served as Alabama’s offensive coordinator since 2021.

