With rumors swirling around James Franklin following the firing of Clay Helton at USC earlier this week, new developments were brought up on the Dan Patrick Show on Wednesday morning.

Patrick reports that Franklin and USC have ‘mutual interest’ in the head coaching job as whispers about the Nittany Lion head coach going to California seem to be, at the very least, possible.

Franklin addressed the rumors in his weekly press conference Tuesday afternoon but said that he “can't stand any form of distraction” and that he “will discuss this with the leadership council so that we can make sure that all of [their] energy is on preparation for Auburn.”

The Nittany Lions take on the No. 22 ranked Tigers at Beaver Stadium this weekend in the first true White Out since 2019.

